Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ASIC has wound up 17 abandoned companies, including one Gladstone transport business, in the past 12 months.
ASIC has wound up 17 abandoned companies, including one Gladstone transport business, in the past 12 months.
Business

Gladstone transport business among 17 owing $570k

Tegan Annett
by
19th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE business is one of 17 abandoned companies that has been wound up by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in the past 12 months.

ASIC revealed yesterday that Gladstone District Transport Logistics Pty Ltd was one of the businesses it appointed liquidators to, dubbing it an abandoned company.

Combined, the 17 companies owe at least 32 employees more than $570,000 in entitlements.

"ASIC has assisted employees to gain access to the Fair Entitlements Guarantee scheme by exercising its wind-up powers and appointing liquidators to abandoned companies," it said.

"Because ASIC appointed the liquidators, employees of these 17 companies can apply now to recover owed unpaid employee entitlements."

Liquidator James Imray of Rodgers Reidy is handling the administration of Gladstone District Transport Logistics.

ASIC said the appointment of liquidators facilitates a full investigation into the reasons why the companies failed.

For more information visit jobs.gov.au and search for entitlements.

The Gladstone business was one of three businesses in Queensland wound up by ASIC.

Related Items

asic australian securities and investment commission gladstone business liquidators
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Thinking on their feet meant saving a baby's life

    premium_icon Thinking on their feet meant saving a baby's life

    News Ailsa and Lawrie Ellwood define what it means to be a good neighbour and citizen

    Young woman critical after car rolls down highway embankment

    Young woman critical after car rolls down highway embankment

    Breaking CREWS said it was a tough task getting the woman in her 20s free

    Council responds to calls for improvement to Turkey Beach Rd

    premium_icon Council responds to calls for improvement to Turkey Beach Rd

    News It comes after former Miriam Vale mayor John Bell spoke out on it.

    Do you have the best renovated kitchen or bathroom in town?

    premium_icon Do you have the best renovated kitchen or bathroom in town?

    News 'Mostly what entrants will win is bragging rights.'

    • 19th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners