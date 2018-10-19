Gladstone transport business among 17 owing $570k

ASIC has wound up 17 abandoned companies, including one Gladstone transport business, in the past 12 months.

A GLADSTONE business is one of 17 abandoned companies that has been wound up by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in the past 12 months.

ASIC revealed yesterday that Gladstone District Transport Logistics Pty Ltd was one of the businesses it appointed liquidators to, dubbing it an abandoned company.

Combined, the 17 companies owe at least 32 employees more than $570,000 in entitlements.

"ASIC has assisted employees to gain access to the Fair Entitlements Guarantee scheme by exercising its wind-up powers and appointing liquidators to abandoned companies," it said.

"Because ASIC appointed the liquidators, employees of these 17 companies can apply now to recover owed unpaid employee entitlements."

Liquidator James Imray of Rodgers Reidy is handling the administration of Gladstone District Transport Logistics.

ASIC said the appointment of liquidators facilitates a full investigation into the reasons why the companies failed.

For more information visit jobs.gov.au and search for entitlements.

The Gladstone business was one of three businesses in Queensland wound up by ASIC.