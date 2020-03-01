Menu
Glam Rock edges out Bettygee to win Race 1 at the Summer Sizzler race day at Ferguson Park, February 29, 2020. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds
Gladstone trainers get places in Summer Sizzle

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Mar 2020 4:51 PM
HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainers Lee Kiernan and Denis Schultz had moderate success in Saturday’s Summer Sizzler Race Day.

In sunny, hot conditions, Schultz’s four-year-old gelding On The Tweed finished second to Tridanca in race four’s 1194m Brian Ibbotson Benchmark 55 Handicap.

Schultz’s other horse, eight-year-old mare Lucifer’s Angel, was fourth in the same race.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said it took a lot of hard work to get the track ready for the day.

“It was the first time in a fortnight that we have woken up to sunshine and we had an enormous amount of rain and the place is spectacularly green.

“I can tell you we struggled with lawnmowers and we had some storms and washouts in the track.”

Weinert commended the efforts of Schultz, who is also the track curator, in getting the track prepared for the day.

Kiernan’s mare, Betty Gee, was half a length behind winner Glam Rock in the 850m Williams Grader Hire Class B Handicap race one.

