Gladstone Toyworld owner reveals why he decided to shut shop

FOR Toyworld owner Dennis Boyce the decision to close his Gladstone store was hard to make.

"It's no secret, it's a bit of a hard market at the moment,” he said.

"We stuck it out longer than what we should have but my wife is from Gladstone so we have a personal tie to the area.”

Mr Boyce, who manages the Rockhampton and Mackay Toyworld stores, opened another store on Hansen Rd store last October.

"We had so many customers coming up to Rockhampton so I thought why not open a shop in Gladstone,” he said.

Mr Boyce applied the principles he'd used to make the Rockhampton and Mackay stores number one and two in the Australian chain.

FLASHBACK: Toyworld's grand opening Sarah Steger

"We tweaked things for four to five months to get it right in Gladstone but it didn't come off the way we'd hoped,” he said.

There was one surprising factor that Dennis hadn't counted on.

"What we failed to understand was why Gladstone customers kept coming up to the store in Rockhampton,” he said.

"We were trying to get them to spend money locally, but the Rocky store was subsidising the Gladstone store.”

Mr Boyce was happy to cop a small loss because his was a seasonal business, but the store's rent hike was the final straw.

He was reluctant to share any details but said "the rent increase was quite substantial.”

The glad store continued to struggle. Then the latest rent increase quite substantially.

We've got the rocky store. We share stock between the two stores, running a courier service between the two.

We were losing on keeping the store open.

Contacted the landlord and the real estate but they

We'll try to clear the stock out at a massive 30% clearance. It's a massive bargain for the people in Gladstone, and we're really get some traction there now.

I wish we'd used it more.

Lot of comments people saying things like:

We wish we'd had this response before.

That was the straw - the rent.

We're going to service Glad from Rocky. Starting weekly delivery runs to Gladstone, some postal delivery and an online catalogue.

2 permanents and three casuals. Gladdy people spend their money in Rocky, we were trying to keep the money in town. The team down there is great, but it's not practical to bring them up to Rocky.

Rockhampton and Mackay store. If those customers had shopped in Gladstone, the trend over 8-9 months, we were servicing Gladstone customers at our Rocky store.

It didn't come off the way we'd hoped. The other two stores are 1 & 2 on our Toyworlds KPI's rating data (Rocky #1). It's awesome for CQ.

We took those principles and the stock sharing network to Gladstone. We tweaked things for four to five months to get it right in Gladstone.

OFF THE RECORD: Rent was 60,000 p.a. but they wanted 90,000k a year. I don't know anyone who can cop that sort of increase.

One door closes, but another opens. Gladstone's certainly big enough to open a Toyworld. Online is a factor, but you can't beat experience and customer service.

The team were very helpful, go out of their way.