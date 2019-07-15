Menu
The U12 girls.
Netball

Gladstone took on teams from much bigger regions

NICK KOSSATCH
by
15th Jul 2019 3:39 PM
NETBALL: Players from Gladstone's under-14, U13 and U12 teams will be better ones after they competed at the recent 2019 Nissan State Age Championship in Brisbane.

A come-from-behind win by the U13 team was one of the highlights for coach Samantha Dippel.

"My beautiful U13s came from 2-6 score at half-time to play their hearts out and take a win by one point to Mt Isa,” Dippel said on Facebook.

SPIRITED: Gladstone under-13 girls all smiles.
"After a massive battle, we came together and shared a beautiful moment of sportsmanship! So proud of these girls.”

Kacie Crawford coached Gladstone's U14 and U12 teams and they finished 12th and 16th respectively.

She said the U14 team was tested.

"So proud of this group of girls. They played hard, physical games for four days in trying weather conditions and their effort and sportsmanship is a credit to our coaches and the Gladstone Netball Association,” Crawford said.

