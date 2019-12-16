Gladstone to swelter, temperature rises six degrees above average

HOT, dry and windy conditions will continue for the Gladstone region with temperatures peaking to six degrees above average for December today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said Gladstone was in for a “warm couple of days” with temperatures rising to 35 degrees.

Ms Hoff said that was significantly higher than the December average for Gladstone.

“Fire conditions can be exacerbated by such dry conditions,” Ms Hoff said.

“We are seeing elevated fire dangers, including in the Capricornia area where we have a very high fire danger today.”

Ms Hoff said winds were also expected to pick up from Monday.

She said “thankfully” winds would pick up after the peak in temperature, rather than at the same time which would further elevate fire danger.

Fire bans are still in place for the Gladstone region until December 20.

According to the Queensland Rural Fire Service there are several fires burning in the Gladstone region.

At midday yesterday QFES reported vegetation fires burning at Yellow Patch, Mount Alma, Boyne Valley, Colosseum and Rosedale.

Some areas and roads will be affected by smoke and motorists are urged to take care on the roads and stay up to date on road closures, if any.

Residents in affected areas are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition.