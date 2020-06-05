Menu
Gladstone to receive $3.2m federal funding boost

5th Jun 2020 12:01 PM
DROUGHT-affected communities in Flynn will receive funding of more than $5.5 million for new infrastructure and community projects as part of the $207 million Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the community-based projects were a positive investment in the region’s future.

“It’s a fantastic outcome for Flynn, with six projects receiving a share in $5.5 million under this latest round of funding,” Mr O’Dowd said.

The projects include a new waste disposal at Benaraby and a light display for Gladstone’s Luminous event.

“These projects will drive economic growth and local jobs at a time we need them most,” he said.

Mr O’Dowd said the game-changing projects would transform communities and help ensure the region remains productive and vibrant in the long term.

“I look forward to seeing these projects boost economic prosperity right across Flynn,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said this funding injection to support 163 new infrastructure and community projects across drought-affected regional Australia came at a critical time for communities.

“Regional Australians have endured devastating effects of a prolonged drought which has affected communities across the country for many years,” Mr McCormack said.

Flynn’s projects are:

  • Eidsvold/Mundubbera $97,500 Agricultural Strategy for the Western Burnett
  • Gin Gin $19,562 Artist-led workshop series for the community
  • Gladstone $75,000 Luminous 2021 - Heritage
  • Gladstone $3,186,418 Waste Facility Infrastructure Expansion Cell 3A
  • Monto $777,058 Extension of North Burnett’s Heavy Vehicle Network (Stage 2)
  • Emerald $1,400,000 Emerald Retro Kindy Redevelopment

For a full list of successful projects, visit www.business.gov.au/bbrf.

