Mayor Matt Burnett said he was overjoyed that the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference would be held in Gladstone for 2023.
Gladstone to host local government conference

Jacobbe Mcbride
26th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
MAYOR Matt Burnett said he was overjoyed that Gladstone would host a local government conference in 2023.

Cr Burnett recently returned from the Gold Coast where he attended a Local Government Association of Queensland meeting.

Cr Burnett said the meeting was constructive, with motions being debated thoroughly and key note speakers having their say.

Seventy-five councils from throughout Queensland had representatives attend the meeting, with Cr Burnett holding the important role of executive chairman of LGAQ.

“We heard from the premier as she announced some works for Queensland grants, along with the local government and shadow local government ministers,” Cr Burnett said.

“It was very timely to put a council conference right before an election, it was good to see both parties and their plans for Queensland.”

Cr Burnett said the benefits of attending the LGAQ meetings were huge for the region and the city in the long run.

“Council gets two free registrations to the LGAQ as a result of attending the meeting so it does not cost the community a lot of money,” he said.

“Not only are we networking with all of the other local councils in Queensland, but it is the one time of the year we all come together.”

In future Cr Burnett said he would like to invite additional Gladstone councillors along to the meeting in order for them to gain experience.

“There is no better a scenario for us than all of the local governments in Queensland to meet up and discuss prevalent issues,” he said.
“I would give it an A or 10/10 overall, it was a fantastic event that Gladstone will have the pleasure of hosting in 2023.”

Gladstone Observer

