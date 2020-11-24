Gladstone to host film festival this weekend

Gladstone Cinemas will play host to a film festival kicking off this weekend.

Gladstone Cinemas will play host to a film festival kicking off this weekend.

GLADSTONE residents will have a chance to view some world-class cinema, normally only offered in the big cities, as a film festival kicks off this week.

From Saturday, the My Cinema My Film Festival will kick off at the Gladstone Cinemas showing unique films throughout two days.

The My Cinema My Film Festival is a partnership between the Travelling Film Festival and Independent Cinemas Australia Association.

The event will feature a specially curated selection of feature length and short films to screen at cinemas across Australia with the aim of encouraging audiences to visit their local cinemas and support Australia’s film industry.

The curated program of independent or art-house films will include both Australian and international productions, in English and other languages.

It will also include short films from Australia both by Indigenous filmmakers and filmmakers with disability.

For more information about the films on offer, dates and times and tickets click here.

READ MORE: FULL LIST: Council’s arts fund grant recipients named

READ MORE: DEVELOPMENT: Second chance for new cinema at Yaralla

What’s Showing:

The ClimbDirected by Michael Angelo Covino (US)

A totally charming, and bittersweet comedy directed, written by, and starring Michael Angelo Covino, that follows two friends through different rocky times in their lives. A prize winner at Cannes 2019 and a favourite with critics around the globe.

Screening November 28 at 2.40pm

High Ground Directed by Stephen Maxwell Johnson (Australia)

A brand-new unmissable Australian drama set in Arnhem Land, selected for the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, starring newcomer Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Simon Baker (Breath) and Jack Thompson (Mystery Road: SFF 2013), and directed by Stephen Maxwell Johnson (Yolgnu Boy).

Screening November 28 at 4.30pm

CharlatanDirected by Agnieszka Holland (Czech Republic)

Multi-award-winning director Agnieszka Holland’s latest drama focuses on the real-life story of an obsessive herbalist – a conman for some, a saviour for others – during the Nazi Occupation of Czechoslovakia and the subsequent lowering of the Iron Curtain.

Screening November 28 at 6.40pm

The Perfect Candidate Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour (Saudi Arabia, Germany)

Oscar nominee and Saudi Arabia’s first woman director Haifaa Al-Mansour (Wadjda: SFF 2013), delivers an entertaining and revealing look at the changing roles of women in Saudi Arabia.

Screening November 29 at 11.15am

Max Richter’s Sleep Directed by Natalie Johns (UK)

A unique, captivating documentary that follows acclaimed composer and musician Max Richter and the presentation of an ambitious open-air performance of his celebrated eight-hour ambient opus ‘Sleep’.

Screening November 29 at 1.20pm

The Painter and the Thief Directed by Benjamin Ree (Norway)

A Sundance prize-winning documentary that exposes the curious friendship between an artist and the thief who stole her paintings, that offers a profound look at the art of healing — and the healing power of art.

Screening November 29 at 3.20pm

Descent (SFF 2020) Directed by Nays Baghai (Australia)

Winner of the Sydney Film Festival’s 2020 Documentary Australia Foundation Award, Nays Baghai’s strikingly beautiful film focuses on Kiki Bosch, a free diver in freezing water – not a pastime for the faint of heart, but for Kiki, it was a life saver.

Screening November 29 at 5.20pm

Kuessipan Directed by Myriam Verreault (Canada)

A multiple award-winning feature, adapted from an acclaimed Canadian novel by Naomi Fontaine, Kuessipan is a poignant coming-of-age story told through an Indigenous lens of two First Nation girls from a rural Quebec Innu community

Screening November 29 at 6.40pm