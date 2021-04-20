Gladstone to host bumper industry expo

GEA is inviting the community to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday for the 2021 Supply Chain Expo.

The latest products and innovations in the industry supply chain will be on show in Gladstone on Thursday at the GEA Supply Chain Expo.

The expo is a sell-out with all 72 stalls booked out by local, state and national operators.

This year’s event is being presented by Australia Pacific LNG, operated by ConocoPhillips.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance general manager Chantale Lane said the April 22 expo, which was free for the public to attend, was a great opportunity for businesses from around Queensland to connect with fellow suppliers, major industry and the wider Gladstone Region community.

“The expo will be enormously beneficial to businesses who want to be more competitive, operate more efficiently, have access to world best practice and operational procedures, and desire to network and learn from other like-minded businesses,” Ms Lane said.

“And it is extremely relevant to those businesses involved in the mining and energy sectors, engineering and construction, transport and warehousing, as well as service and maintenance for all areas of industry.”

Ms Lane said GEA was working with local major industry to ensure there were opportunities for connection with the supply chain at the expo.

“A number of industries including Australia Pacific LNG, operated by ConocoPhillips, Gladstone Regional Council and Gladstone Area Water Board will be participating in the event as exhibitors, while many of our remaining local industries will be sending representatives to the event,” she said.

The 2021 Supply Chain Expo will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on April 22 from 8am to 3pm.

More than 400 members of the public are expected to attend the free event.

