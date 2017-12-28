Menu
Gladstone to get set for a hot New Year's Day.

Don't forget the sun umbrella, shades and sunscreen if you're outdoors for New Year's.
Julia Bartrim
IT'S going to be a hot New Year's Day in Gladstone.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 34 degrees scorcher on New Year's Day - a continuation from the temperature on New Year's Eve.

James Thompson, meteorologist with BOM, said on New Year's Eve there was a slight chance of a thunderstorm and it would be partly cloudy,

The UV index has been predicted to reach 15 (extreme) and this level will presumably continue into New Year's Day.

Mr Thompson, said there's "no real strong change moving up the coast over the next week."

"There's a slight chance of things cooling off towards the end of the (next) week but it's not certain at this stage," he said.

Mr Thompson said the stable weather pattern Queensland has been experiencing has "just allowed air to heat up."

Topics:  bureau of meteorology weather forecast

Gladstone Observer
