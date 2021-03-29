Gladstone to get drive-through COVID testing stations

If you visited Gladstone’s Auckland House cafe on Friday night or Saturday morning you must self isolate for 14 days.

People who visited Spinnaker Park Cafe on Friday and Auckland House on Friday night or Saturday morning, must isolate for 14 days according to Queensland Health.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Queensland Health was working to open up several new drive-through COVID testing clinics in Gladstone on Tuesday.

He said he did not know where or when the man who had been revealed as positive to COVID, was tested.

“I’ve been flat out on the phone getting things organised and communicating with Queensland Health,” he said.

Mr Butcher said currently Gladstone Hospital was being inundated with phone calls and people requesting COVID tests.

“New update on close contacts from three venues in Gladstone from Queensland Health,” Mr Butcher posted.

“Please follow the below advice.”

If you went to Cafe Spinnaker Park on Friday morning between the hours below you must self isolate for 14 days.

March 25 – Cafe Spinnaker Park, 222 Alf O’Rourke Drive, Callemondah. 10.22am – 11.23am.

Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone. 7.23pm – 9.30pm.

March 26 – Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone. 7.33am to 8.20am

If you have been to any of the above locations at the relevant times you should:

– quarantine at home immediately for 14 days since attending those venues at those times

– complete the contact tracing self-assessment if you have not already been contacted by Queensland Health in relation to this potential exposure.

If you are unable to complete the online contact-tracing self-assessment please call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84)

– stay quarantined even if you get a negative test until 14 days have passed since you were last there.

It can take 14 days before you may show symptoms or test positive.

