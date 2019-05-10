Menu
BRI THE HUSTLER: Briana Bailey defends Mountaineers' Tracey Twidale last weekend. Bailey will be a big key tomorrow.
Basketball

Gladstone to face a side that hasn't played since round one

NICK KOSSATCH
by
10th May 2019 4:52 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power's women and men's Breakers and Surge teams have difficult assignments tomorrow night against Ipswich Force in Ipswich.

The Power's women and men will be keen to bounce back from 6pm and 8pm tomorrow against Ipswich sides that were forced to abandon their games against Sunshine Coast Phoenix due to wet courts in Maroochydore.

Force play Rockhampton in Ipswich tonight and before that game, Ipswich's women lost to Mackay Meteorettes 73-59.

The Mackay Meteors' men also produced a 107-95 win against Force back in round one.

Breakers split its round two games with a 77-68 win against Toowoomba Mountaineers, but were thrashed 104-64 against a red-hot Southern Districts Lady Spartans.

Surge mirrored Breakers' efforts with a win against Mountaineers (81-73) before Spartans did a 122-92 number on Gladstone. The Power women and men teams sit 10th and 12th respectively.

Gladstone Port City Power's next home games are double-headers on Friday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1 against Phoenix and Mackay respectively.

Gladstone Observer

