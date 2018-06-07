Gladstone to dodge effects of Family Court closure

ROLL UP: The Family Court will be folded into the Federal Circuit Court of Australia next year.

GLADSTONE is set to mostly avoid the consequences - positive and negative - of a controversial reform to the court system, according to a local legal expert.

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter last Wednesday announced the Family Court would be rolled into the Federal Circuit Court next year, in an effort to speed up the process of settling family disputes.

The Family Court was established in 1975 as a way of providing specialist judges and staff for families resolving complex legal disputes, including child custody, jurisdiction and child welfare cases.

VAJ Byrne and Co legal practitioner director and Gladstone Law Association president Kylie Deveny said the vast majority of Gladstone family law matters already went through the Federal Circuit Court in Rockhampton.

"If it's by consent we can lodge it electronically through a portal but if they're making a court application then we file it through the Federal Circuit Court,” she told The Observer.

"The only time we go to the Family Court is (for) a very lengthy or complicated matter.”

The move has been opposed by the Women's Legal Service Queensland on the grounds it will increase the likelihood of judges without extensive family law experience hearing specialised family law matters.

WLSQ chief executive Angela Lynch said the legal service acknowledged there were problems with the current system but the answer was more specialisation, not less.

"Increasingly at a state level, governments are investing in specialist approaches to family violence, while (this) is a retrograde step,” she said.