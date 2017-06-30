24°
Gladstone to dodge country's frosty forecast

Sarah Steger
| 30th Jun 2017 1:05 PM
While the rest of the country rugs up for the cold, Gladstone is in for some balmy days and mild nights.
Tessa Mapstone

AS THE majority of the country rugs up for a weekend of "extreme winter weather" predicted by meteorologists, Gladstone is set to enjoy a mild and sunny few days.

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

While showers, hail, thunderstorms and deep snow could strike parts of Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia, Gladstone temperatures will remain in sync with June averages, with both Saturday and Sunday predicted to have a maximum of 24°C.

"They won't be dealing with anything colder than they're accustomed to these next seven days," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

"It's definitely going to be a nice weekend for those wanting to get out and about."

Australians around the country have been warned to brace themselves for a snap of weather even colder than unusual, with the possible arrival of frost across New South Wales and parts of Queensland.

Here in Gladstone, however, both Saturday and Sunday are predicted to hit a low of merely 13°C.

"It's not getting too cool and the days are staying close to average temperatures right now," the Bureau spokesman said.

The entire weekend is set to be ideal for those wanting to spend it outdoors, with sun forecast for Saturday and some clouds (but mostly sunny) on Sunday.

For boaties there's "a bit of a south swell, but it shouldn't affect the Capricornia Coast," the spokesman said.

Even though the region is seeing some slight cloud cover today, farmers were given some good news after overnight rainfalls.

"Farms in the Wide Bay and Capricornia district received about 20ml last night," the spokesman said.

Topics:  gladstone region weather

