BoM: It's not over yet, Gladstone to cop 200MM deluge aftermath

This map - provided by Windy Tv - indicates the level of rain Gladstone and surrounds will receive by Thursday (tomorrow) by 7am

A SEVERE weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning has seen Gladstone and the Capricornia district put in the firing line of the aftermath of Ex-Cyclone Debbie.

Now that the worst of the ex-cyclone is over, it has been downgraded to a tropical low.

>> LOOK HERE: To use the map, select the variable you want to measure from the drop down on the right hand side (for example, the water drop is the indicator for rain). You can zoom in on Gladstone and towns of the region using your mouse pointer. Additionally, see below a sideways mouse drag graphic that allows to you ti pick the time and date.

The low will shift south and extend into the southeastern quarter of the state, directly over Gladstone on Thursday, with further daily rainfall totals in excess of 200mm possible.

BoM predicts that the heavy rainfall will likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 120km/h, are occurring in the warning area, which now extends to the Capricornia area.

Currently the strongest wind gusts are affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence though the possibility of damaging wind gusts should shift to the remaining warning area as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracks south southeastwards tonight.

The Capricornia coast will feel the full brunt of the low on Thursday, with it then possibly passing over Fraser Island and the coast in the afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Another update will be issued by the Bureau by 11am today.