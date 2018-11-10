Menu
COMMEMORATIONS: Calliope will hold services at the RSL Memorial Hall.
News

Gladstone to commemorate 100 years since the armistice

Mark Zita
by
10th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

SERVICES will be held across Australia tomorrow to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice agreement which ended World War I.

On November 11 1918 at 11am, an armistice agreement between the Allied forces and Germany was signed to officially end the war.

The signing of the armistice lead to the creation of a formal peace treaty six months later, the Treaty of Versailles, which was signed by then Prime Minister Billy Hughes and Deputy PM Joseph Cook.

Gladstone RSL Sub-Branch secretary Peter Young said the Remembrance Day services were a tradition that would be observed throughout Australia.

"We remember all those who died for Australia in all wars,” Mr Young said.

"To date, there have been more than 102,000 who died on active service for Australia. Over 61,000 died during the Great War.”

The Gladstone RSL will hold commemorations at Anzac Park at 10.40am, but Mr Young said people should be assembled at the park by 10.30am.

"All citizens are invited to attend the service and those who wish to lay wreath are welcome.”

Services will be held across the region.

List of Services:

  • Gladstone Anzac Park, 10:30am
  • Boyne Island Cenotaph, 10:45am
  • Calliope RSL Memorial Hall, 10:45am
  • Mt Larcom Cenotaph, 10:45am
  • Agnes Water Cenotaph, 10:45am
  • Biloela RSLA Park, 10:45am
  • Moura RSL, 10:45am
  • Wowan RSSAILA Memorial Hall, 11am
