A $10 million Queensland government package will create up to 200 jobs protecting the Great Barrier Reef off Gladstone and beyond.
Gladstone to benefit from 200 new jobs to protecting the reef

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
PROTECTING the Great Barrier Reef is the focus of a $10 million jobs package announced by the Queensland government, promising up to 200 jobs to the Gladstone region and beyond.

Environment Minister and Great Barrier Reef Minister Leanne Enoch said the reef assist jobs

program will deliver on the ground projects in partnership with local governments, natural resource management bodies, land management and conservation groups.

“This is about investing in a land management program which will provide socially and environmentally beneficial work, and support the Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery,” Ms Enoch said.

This could include streambank rehabilitation, planting trees, pest and weed control, and landscaping in the Gladstone region.

“As we face the global impact of COVID-19, our government recognises the potential for environmental projects to assist in kick starting our plan for economic recovery in Queensland,” Ms Enoch said.

“The State Government’s aim is to support jobs and this $10m Reef Assist program will provide employment and new skill development, helping Queenslanders get back into work.

“This cash injection will not only support jobs and boost regional economies, it will also deliver positive environmental outcomes.

“It is estimated this jobs plan will support up to 200 employment opportunities, a great initiative for communities in Northern Queensland and another positive sign that our state is well and truly on the road to recovery post COVID-19.”

The funding is on top of the extension of a further $10m for the skilling Queenslanders for work initiative to increase work skills traineeships in construction or conservation and land management.

