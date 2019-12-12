Gladstone three took it up against the best players

CRICKET: It was a huge learning curve for BITS pair Campbell Jarvis and Clayton Box plus Yaralla quick Josh Hoare at the Bulls Masters Youth Cup, which finished in Mackay on Thursday.

The trio represented the Central Queensland Seamers’ under-16 team.

Seamers finished on one win and five losses with its only win against reigning champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in the first game.

Hoare had a successful campaign with 7-185. His best figures were 3-38 against Wide Bay and a top score of 20 runs with the bat against Gold Coast.

Jarvis showed signs of quality pace bowling and took five wickets with 2-18 his best against North Queensland.

Box had a number of starts with the bat and his best tally was 23 against Wide Bay in game three on Tuesday.

Seamers had an eight-wicket loss against Far North Queensland while South East Queensland won the championship with a four-wicket win against Gold Coast.