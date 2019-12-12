Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clayton Box, Joshua Hoare and Campbell Jarvis
Clayton Box, Joshua Hoare and Campbell Jarvis
Sport

Gladstone three took it up against the best players

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Dec 2019 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: It was a huge learning curve for BITS pair Campbell Jarvis and Clayton Box plus Yaralla quick Josh Hoare at the Bulls Masters Youth Cup, which finished in Mackay on Thursday.

It’s a win and a loss for Seamers

CQ Seamers have a mixed championship campaign

The trio represented the Central Queensland Seamers’ under-16 team.

Campbell Jarvis gets advice from Aust and Queensland pace bowling great Carl Rackemann
Campbell Jarvis gets advice from Aust and Queensland pace bowling great Carl Rackemann

Seamers finished on one win and five losses with its only win against reigning champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in the first game.

Hoare had a successful campaign with 7-185. His best figures were 3-38 against Wide Bay and a top score of 20 runs with the bat against Gold Coast.

The CQ Seamers team
The CQ Seamers team

Jarvis showed signs of quality pace bowling and took five wickets with 2-18 his best against North Queensland.

Box had a number of starts with the bat and his best tally was 23 against Wide Bay in game three on Tuesday.

Seamers had an eight-wicket loss against Far North Queensland while South East Queensland won the championship with a four-wicket win against Gold Coast.

bits cricket club cq seamers cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEALTH WARNING: ‘Highly contagious’ virus on the rise in CQ

        premium_icon HEALTH WARNING: ‘Highly contagious’ virus on the rise in CQ

        News THE virus can cause severe diarrhoea and vomiting which can lead to hospitalisation

        Dedication is key for sales agent

        premium_icon Dedication is key for sales agent

        News WITH a passion for real estate, Cheryl Kurtz has returned to her original stomping...

        Gig guide: What’s on this week

        premium_icon Gig guide: What’s on this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around Gladstone.

        Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A SCHOOL-AGED child was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in West...