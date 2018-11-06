Gladstone then Rocky have big Melbourne Cup days today

Jade, Damien, Candy and Ronnie Rideout with their winner Shortspresso and jockey Dale Evans recently.

Jade, Damien, Candy and Ronnie Rideout with their winner Shortspresso and jockey Dale Evans recently. Mackenzie Colahan

HORSE RACING: Keen racegoers could be in for a marathon day of racing which commences at 10am at Gladstone's Ferguson Park racecourse today.

In keeping with the format for a number of years, the five race Gladstone Turf Club program commences at 10am and runs through until 12 noon.

This has been done so as jockeys which are as short as hens' teeth in Capricornia can drive back to Rockhampton to service the Melbourne Cup Day races at Callaghan Park racecourse this afternoon.

The first race in Rockhampton is timed for 2.25pm allowing the travelling hoops time aplenty.

As usual the Gladstone Turf Club is expecting a good roll-up for the Melbourne Cup race program which is the club's second last for the year.

The finale for the club will be the big Family Fun Race Day on Saturday, December 15 just preceding the Christmas break.

Brisbane based jockeys Shane Shield and Matthew Gray will ride at both Gladstone and Rockhampton venues today.

The experienced Shield made a comeback to race riding early this year.

From 36 rides this season he has ridden seven winners at venues including Emerald, Bundaberg, Gatton, Gympie and Yeppoon.

His most recent being on the Jared Wehlow trained Rosinca before a big crowd at Keppel Park racecourse, Yeppoon last Saturday.

"I intend to ride at as many race meetings as I can in Central Queensland. I've heard there is a jockey shortage for the Saturday meetings so I don't mind popping on a plane and flying up if I can get the rides", he said after winning at Keppel Park.

Shield has a full book of rides at Ferguson Park as well as another "full house" at Rockhampton tomorrow afternoon.

Rockhampton based Dale Evans is also in for a busy day at both venues with the Damien Rideout trained Shortspresso (Race 1) looking the best of the bunch for him at Gladstone.

Evans produced a well-timed winning ride on the Bevan Johnson trained Artie's Shore in the $9000 Yeppon Newmarket/Country Cups Challenge (1400m) last Saturday.

The win has assured Artie's Challenge a place in the $70,000 Final (1600m) at Doomben on December 1 for which Evans has already been booked to ride.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said the track and grounds at Ferguson Park were in pristine condition for today's races.

"Traditionally, Australians love to be on a racecourse for the running of the Melbourne Cup. We will have a strong ring of bookmakers fielding on both the local races in the morning and the huge interstate meetings including the Flemington card in the afternoon," he said.

Gates will be open at Ferguson Park long before the running of the opening race there.