Gladstone theatre group unveils its latest Wild Goose chase

Wesley Walker, Colin Burke, Ian Chapman, Donna Newberry, Terri Ahrens and Mark Newberry all featured in the Wild Good Theatre Company's play. Matt Taylor GLA080218PLAY

GLADSTONE'S very own Wild Goose Theatre Company will be performing their latest dinner theatre romp, Searching for Dr Branovic, at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this month.

Performances will be held from February 15 - 17 in the GECC's Playhouse Theatre.

Director Julie Watts said the play "sticks to the madcap/farce formula our audiences have come to know and love for nearly 10 years".

"The play, written by the extremely witty David Tristram, is one of his best yet," she said.

Wild Goose has had previous successes with plays by Mr Tristram, including Not Now Darling, A Bedfull of Foreigners and Unoriginal Sin.

Set deep in the bowels of a nearby hospital where something has gone awry, the play focuses on Emma Tyler's husband who has walked out of his own post-mortem, and Detective Inspector Monroe who is on another case which threatens to unhinge his sanity.

Terri Ahrens, as Emma Tyler, is relishing her first ever leading role, supported by the very talented Mark Newberry as the bumbling Detective Monroe.

They will be joined onstage by a cast of familiar and new faces including Ian Chapman, Colin Burke, Wesley Walker and Donna Newberry.

"Ticket sales have been good for the shows," Ms Watts said.

"Also, book as early as possible because it is a dinner theatre show so we can cater for the meals during the three nights."

Tickets can be purchased online at the GECC's website or from the ticket office at 58 Goondoon St between 9am-4pm Mon-Fri.

For booking enquiries phone 4972 2822 or email geccboxoffice@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

The ticket price of $55 includes a two course meal and a bar will be operating.

The shows will start at 7pm each night.