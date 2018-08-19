Gladstone the starting point for Variety Bash 2018

VARIETY BASH: Ron English will be taking part in this year's Variety rally in his HZ Holden

SPENDING 10 days dressed in a tutu was how Ron English remembers his first Variety Bash six years ago.

"My friend Scott lost his daughter Madison to cancer some years ago," Mr English said.

"So six years ago he asked me to join him on the bash as part of team Madison.

"I spent 10 days in a tutu, dressed as a fairy because it was all about butterflies and fairies.

"There's some pretty interesting photos of me still on social media."

After that tour Mr English admitted he was hooked on helping others through the Variety Bash charity.

"Variety raises a lot of money for family's in small country communities," he said.

"There are families out there doing it really tough without enough funding to buy the aids they need for their little kids.

"When you see some of the disabled kids we help on the bash with donations and the things we get to give to help families it's pretty good.

"I think we'll go over $1.2 million this year for the bash."

Mr English will be driving his late 1970's model HZ Holden in this years bash.

"After doing a couple of runs with Scott, I thought it was time to get my own car," he said.

"I've got a young son who was Hot Wheels mad so that's what we built, a Hot Wheels car."

When asked if he preferred old Holdens he admitted to being "a bit of a Ford man."

"But Granddad was a Holden dealer and these old wagons take a hell of a beating in the bush," Mr English said.

"Plus they're easy to fix, it's got a 308 motor and I tell you, size really does count."

The car has had a bit of work since last year's rally.

"We didn't have any brakes for half of last years bash," he said.

"THG Tyres put a shed-load of work into this car to help get it ready.

Mr English said approximately 100 cars will be pulling into town on Monday for scrutineering at Rosella Park school.

"For 10 days we'll get to be big kids again," he said.

"But even with all the stupidity we get up to in the bush, it's really a worthy cause."