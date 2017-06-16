25°
News

Gladstone the second most affordable place in state to buy

Chris Lees
| 16th Jun 2017 2:06 AM Updated: 5:00 AM
Auctions are going crazy at the moment.
Auctions are going crazy at the moment. Mike Richards GLA080617SOLD

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE GLADSTONE property market experienced the biggest fall in median house prices in the state this quarter.

However, with every cloud comes a silver lining.

The 11.6% drop to an annual median sale price of $270,000 and a March quarterly median sale price of $260,000, makes Gladstone the second-most affordable market amongst the local government areas analysed in the Queensland Market Monitor.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland chief executive officer Antonia Mercorella said the March quarter had started the year off reasonably steady in most markets.

"Our hope is that the recovering coal price will give the Queensland economy a much-needed boost and that the government's recently announced infrastructure and jobs programs succeed in creating jobs for Queenslanders that will help them gain secure and affordable housing," she said.

According to the REIQ, Gladstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Townsville reported a large contraction in the annual median house price for the past five years.

All four regions have suffered the most from the mining downturn but remain affordable with the March median sale price fluctuating between $260,000 and $330,000.

Amongst the largest LGAs in Queensland, Rockhampton has become the most affordable house market with an annual median sale price of $270,000 and a March quarterly median sale price of $260,000.

The REIQ's views on affordability were backed up by Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen.

Last week he revealed auction clearance rates in Gladstone were the highest they'd been in five years.

Mr Allen said it was the under $300,000 market that was attracting attention at auctions in Gladstone.

According to the REIQ's Queensland Market Monitor, the prospects of Gladstone's housing market were hard to forecast because of the reliance on the resources sector.

"Even though the Adani mine will have no direct correlation to the Gladstone market it's likely that the uplift to the state's economy will have positive consequences for the Gladstone market," the report reads.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone real estate

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Santos hits out at gas 'crisis'

Santos hits out at gas 'crisis'

Santos CEO hits out at Federal Government over their domestic gas policy.

Benaraby man tries to name street after himself

WHERE THE STREETS HAVE NO NAME: Jiver Freecloud wanted to name a road he lives on after himself but council said no. Now it's going to be called Lucky Strike Rd.

Jiver Freecloud took matters into his own hands.

Council sells properties to recoup unpaid rates

Four properties were sold to recoup unpaid rates by the council.

Four units were sold to get the council's cash back.

'About 100' Aurizon workers interested in redundancy

Aurizon workers rally against job losses in Gladstone and central Queensland.

Expression of interest open an extra week for redundancy.

Local Partners

WATCH: Crossroads back in business after floods, big sale

Crossroads is back and being forced to have a major refitt

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

10 of Gladstone's most worthwhile GoFundMe pages

Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now.

Here are 10 wonderful Gladstone causes you can donate to.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

AN 118-YEAR-OLD painting has been discovered by New Zealand’s Antarctic Heritage Trust at Cape Adare in Antarctica.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Heston Blumenthal guest stars in season nine of MasterChef Australia.

Acclaimed chef’s return will have contestants transcending food.

BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED HOME WITH ALL OF THE TRIMMINGS

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovely low set brick home is situated in an elevated position capturing views to Mount Larcom, with a well manicured yard and gardens that have been superbly...

Calling investors and first home buyers!!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $279,999

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Now is your opportunity. This brick and rendered new home...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 SUBMIT ALL...

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT...WE&#39;RE SELLING

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 Offers over...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!