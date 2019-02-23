Gladstone Telstra customers to experience mobile disruption

Telstra is about to commence upgrades to the Callemondah tower.

Telstra is about to commence upgrades to the Callemondah tower. Contributed

TELSTRA has advised Gladstone customers about a disruption to phone service due to tower works next week.

From next Tuesday, engineers will conduct upgrades over seven days at the Callemondah tower.

Regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the company planned to upgrade the capacity of 4GX services at the Callemondah mobile base station.

"Increased capacity enables faster speeds as more customers join the network, especially during peak periods,” Ms Cliffe said .

"So these planned works will deliver an enhanced mobile service for locals and we apologise for any inconvenience while these works are undertaken.”