Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Telstra is about to commence upgrades to the Callemondah tower.
Telstra is about to commence upgrades to the Callemondah tower. Contributed
News

Gladstone Telstra customers to experience mobile disruption

Mark Zita
by
23rd Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TELSTRA has advised Gladstone customers about a disruption to phone service due to tower works next week.

From next Tuesday, engineers will conduct upgrades over seven days at the Callemondah tower.

Regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the company planned to upgrade the capacity of 4GX services at the Callemondah mobile base station.

"Increased capacity enables faster speeds as more customers join the network, especially during peak periods,” Ms Cliffe said .

"So these planned works will deliver an enhanced mobile service for locals and we apologise for any inconvenience while these works are undertaken.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    POODLE LOVE: All paws on deck for new monthly meet-up

    premium_icon POODLE LOVE: All paws on deck for new monthly meet-up

    Community 'I loved going there because I love poodles and it was a fun thing to do'

    • 23rd Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    A gem of a show on offer this weekend

    premium_icon A gem of a show on offer this weekend

    News Bespoke jeweller set to excite with latest collection.

    Conservation council concerned for Round Hill Creek dredging

    premium_icon Conservation council concerned for Round Hill Creek dredging

    News 'You're going to just have to keep dredging and keep spending'.

    Surfs up at Agnes, but not without some considerations

    premium_icon Surfs up at Agnes, but not without some considerations

    News Cyclone Oma has had an obvious affect on surfing conditions.