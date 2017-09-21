Gladstone teen wins tap improvisation in eisteddfod

TALENTED: Emily Wright (right) won the Interpretive Tap 15 years and over, pictured with her instructor Kyra-Lee Bonnici.

TALENTED: Emily Wright (right) won the Interpretive Tap 15 years and over, pictured with her instructor Kyra-Lee Bonnici. Mike Richards GLA200917EIST

MAKING up a dance on the spot can be a nerve wracking task, but it didn't stop Gladstone teen Emily Wright from winning first prize.

The 16-year-old from Evolve Dance Studio won the tap improvisation in the 15 years and over category at the Gladstone Eisteddfod yesterday.

The talented youngster has already been dancing for and said the key to success was to use dance moves previously learnt to match the style of music.

"You listen to the music once and then you have to choreograph your own dance," she said.

"If it's more like a musical theatre piece, it needs more personality, whereas straight tap is more technical sort of work."

She said improvised tap was "more scary" because the adjudicators could hear every beat.

Although Emily loves performing on stage like her fellow dancers for now, she dreams of pursuing a career away from the stage.

"I want to do more behind-the-scenes dance work, the physiotherapy, recovery for dancers, sports injury, that sort of thing," she said.

After tagging along with a few friends her mum knew, she kept on dancing and discovered a love for performing.

Emily travels to eisteddfods up to five times a year, and has performed at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre since 2009.

Her teacher and Evolve Dance Studio principal Kyra-Lee Bonnici said the young dancer's passion was clear.

"When Em dances, you can see the love, and you can see it coming from her eyes," she said.

Ms Bonnici has been teaching dance since she was 14, and has owned her own studio for three years.