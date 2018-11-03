Gladstone teen model continues to climb fashion ladder

RISING STAR: Emily Gleeson, coming 2nd in the Australian Supermodel of the Year contest, is focused on fundraising for the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

RISING STAR: Emily Gleeson, coming 2nd in the Australian Supermodel of the Year contest, is focused on fundraising for the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group. Mike Richards GLA021118FUND

GLADSTONE model Emily Gleeson is ecstatic to be coming second in the teen section of the Australian Supermodel of the Year competition.

Emily said the pursuit was a rewarding one which kept her busy travelling the country and promoting her sponsors.

"Every weekend (I am) travelling to Mackay, Rockhampton and Brisbane for fashion shows, photo shoots as well as auditions,” Emily said.

The 15-year-old attended competition judging in Brisbane on Sunday.

"I was a little nervous, but I fully enjoyed the experience and I love that through the process I can help to raise money and awareness for the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group,” she said.

Emily raised more than $600 through raffles, pet photography and sausage sizzles for her sponsor Gladstone Animal Rescue Group, and said she would continue as additional funds were needed for Christmas.

"This is an all-volunteer group and the carers need all the help they can get to care for these fostered pets until rehomed.

"I have always loved animals, I hate to see animal cruelty.

"Our pets are part of our family...I just want to help where I can.”

Results for the Australian Supermodel of the Year competition will be revealed on December 1, with the top finalists going to Bali for the grand final.

Emily said she was grateful for ongoing support from friends, family and the Gladstone community.