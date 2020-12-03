Gladstone teen kept eBay knife ‘in case he was jumped’

A Gladstone teen quickly changed route when he saw a police car.

A GLADSTONE man who quickly turned around when he saw a marked police vehicle gave away he may have been committing an offence.

Max Peter Dawson, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30 to possessing a weapon and possessing a utensil.

On November 11 at 9.10pm Dawson was driving on Glenlyon Rd when upon seeing a police car he turned around and was seen at one point to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Police followed Dawson until he pulled into a church car park where he was questioned.

He was detained and during a search police found a credit card knife which Dawson said he kept in case he was jumped.

Police also located a cone piece which Dawson said was used for tobacco and not marijuana however police also located a lighter and remnants of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had accepted responsibility for his actions.

He said Dawson had purchased the knife off eBay.

Dawson was sentenced to a good behaviour bond of $800 for six months. No conviction was recorded.

