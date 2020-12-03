Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone teen quickly changed route when he saw a police car.
A Gladstone teen quickly changed route when he saw a police car.
Crime

Gladstone teen kept eBay knife ‘in case he was jumped’

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who quickly turned around when he saw a marked police vehicle gave away he may have been committing an offence.

Max Peter Dawson, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30 to possessing a weapon and possessing a utensil.

On November 11 at 9.10pm Dawson was driving on Glenlyon Rd when upon seeing a police car he turned around and was seen at one point to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Police followed Dawson until he pulled into a church car park where he was questioned.

He was detained and during a search police found a credit card knife which Dawson said he kept in case he was jumped.

Police also located a cone piece which Dawson said was used for tobacco and not marijuana however police also located a lighter and remnants of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had accepted responsibility for his actions.

He said Dawson had purchased the knife off eBay.

Dawson was sentenced to a good behaviour bond of $800 for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Read more weapon possession cases:

Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

Two guns found at primary school teacher’s home

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone utensil possession gladstone weapon possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman in 70s taken to hospital following crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman in 70s taken to hospital following crash

        Breaking Update: Emergency services attended the two vehicle roundabout crash earlier this morning.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 10:50 AM
        Woman assessed after Calliope crash

        Premium Content Woman assessed after Calliope crash

        News The crash occurred on the Dawson Highway last night.

        Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in Gladstone

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in Gladstone

        News The crash occurred on a busy Gladstone thoroughfare.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 3.