Gladstone teen hopes to start a new netball trend

Cooper Castelli is the first male Gladstone Valleys netball player. Matt Taylor GLA310519MALE

NETBALL: On the eve of the prestigious Pam Moore Carnival on the weekend, Cooper Castelli is keen to take on the girls.

The 13-year-old will be the first male player to compete in the carnival and has already played junior games for Valleys Silver.

"I had to adapt and go easy on the girls," Cooper said of his first experience taking on the female opposition.

"I love running around, but it was hard at the start."

Cooper's sister Stella, 11, plays in the J4 competition for Valleys and has given her brother some good advice.

"I give my brother tips and tell him not to stop," she said.

"I tell him to pass the ball back to go forward."

Valleys Netball Club president Corinne Wright said it's hoped Cooper will start a trend.

"He was just terribly keen and he came to sign-on," Wright said.

"He played in the Fast Five in the off-season so he joined Cadets 2 for Valleys Silver and will play in the Fast Five competition on Saturday night."

Wright said the girls have welcomed Cooper into the competition.

"It suits his athleticism and the girls love having him in the team, he's a complete member," she said.

"It's been very beneficial."

The Pam Moore Carnival starts at 9am Saturday and continues on Sunday.

The Fast Five Format will start at 6pm Saturday with final games at 8pm.

More on the Pam Moore Carnival in Saturday's The Observer.