Gladstone teen guiding recovery for pooch hit by a car

THANKS: Lola gives her foster carer Adele Bierman a kiss. The 17-year-old student, who just loves dogs, is looking after her until a furever family can be found.

A STAFFY with bucket loads of character that's had a rough month is giving a Gladstone teenager one of her biggest challenges yet.

Adele Bierman is caring for Lola the staffy after she was hit by a car last month.

Lola suffered injuries to her leg and hip and she's had to learn how to walk again.

"There's been a lot of medications, antibiotics, pain killers and I've just been trying to get her to walk gently and being there when she stumbles,” 17-year-old Adele said.

The Gladstone State High School student is a volunteer dog foster carer at Team RSPCA Gladstone.

Lola is one of three dogs she's caring for at the moment.

"Mum's just as excited about it as I am, but Dad occasionally hides,” she said.

SMALL STEPS: Lola is still learning to walk on her three good legs. Mike Richards GLA030717RSPCA

"Dad loves Lola though, she's very special.”

Team RSPCA Gladstone covered the costs of the surgery for the dog's dislocated hip after the owner did not arrange to collect Lola from the vet.

As for the challenge of rehabilitating Lola's injuries from the accident, Adele said she couldn't wait for the staffy to recover.

"I know she's going to get better,” she said.

Lola will be available to adopt once she's recovered, which Adele said could take a few weeks.