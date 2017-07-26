Gladstone teen glory celebrated with huge light up sign

Keeley Hooper, 13 and Tegan Van Vegchel, 14, were selected for the Queensland under 15s school girls soccer team.

A GIANT flashing sign out the front of an Auckland St home celebrated the achievements of two teenage Gladstone girls this week.

Keeley Hooper, 13 and Tegan Van Vegchel, 14 were selected in the Queensland under 15s soccer side.

The surprises didn't stop when they returned from the Cairns competition, with a flashing sign placed out the front of Keeley's home.

Their coach Julie and husband Kirk Porter were responsible for the sign that flashed "congrats" and "QLD" and "Under 15s girls".

You may also be interested in:

Gladstone man chooses pride over clean criminal history

While Keeley said it was a little embarrassing, she was proud to return home with Tegan to enjoy what they had achieved.

Being selected in the same team is all the more sweeter the sporty duo who have been friends for more than 10 years.

Keeley, a Gladstone Central player, and Tegan, a Meteors player, said they enjoyed soccer because it's a fun, yet challenging sport.

"It was a really hard carnival, only 16 people made it through, and they chose 16 people for the shadow team too," Keeley said.

They also thanked their coaches Julie and Jean, who have been "very supportive".