Gladstone teen earns highest scouting honour in Australia

GOLD: Dolphin Sea Scouts' Cade Currie, 16, was presented with the Australian Scout Medallion award by Scout Leader Quentin Redshaw on Sunday after four years of hard work and dedication.

GOLD: Dolphin Sea Scouts' Cade Currie, 16, was presented with the Australian Scout Medallion award by Scout Leader Quentin Redshaw on Sunday after four years of hard work and dedication. Sarah Currie

15-YEAR-OLD Cade Currie has travelled a path few people would have been committed enough to follow, resulting in a tremendous achievement for him and his scout group.

Yesterday Cade was presented with the Australian Scout Medallion - the highest award a scout between the age of 11-16 can earn in the country.

The award took Cade four years to complete and required him to complete four different phases, each more challenging than the last.

"Every one of those stages gets harder and harder," Cade told The Observer minutes after receiving his medallion.

During the long and testing journey, Cade hiked, canoed and cycled 257km around Gladstone Region.

He also camped out for more than 50 nights, completed 36 hours of public service and earned 24 scouting badges.

Scout Leader Quentin Redshaw said the award was "a large-scale award because of the dedication and motivation the young people need" to complete it.

He said while there were numerous youth members who set out to do the ASM like Cade, many did not finish the huge task simply because "life just gets in the way ... because of challenges like high school and jobs".

Cade's mother, Sarah Currie, said there had never been a doubt in her mind Cade would earn his ASM.

"I always knew because it was something he really wanted," she said.

"He was very focussed on it ... I am very proud of him."

Sarah encouraged other parents to get their children involved in a scouts and said it made "kids grow up to be better adults".

"It teaches them life skills, to be respectful of themselves, other people and the environment," she said.

Cade has already set his mind on his next goal: The Queen's Scout Award.

He told members of the community they could do what he had achieved too as long as they "really wanted it".

"With the effort and hard work, you can do it," he said,