Gladstone teen drives full speed towards police, nearly has head-on

A HIGH speed car chase involving a 17-year-old Gladstone teen who nearly drove head-on into a police car, all started because he wanted 'chips and a drink'.

Kadeem O'Rourke pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and driving unlicensed whilst never holding a licence.

His appearance was from behind a glass wall accompanied by an officer, after being arrested and remanded in custody for the offending.

On July 23 at about 11.30pm police were doing patrols off the Dawson Highway near Stocklands when they saw O'Rourke driving a silver station wagon.

Police began to follow and found themselves along Blain Dr travelling towards Callemondah on Red Rover Rd.

Police activated their sirens signalling O'Rourke to pull over however, it just made the teen press his foot down harder on the accelerator.

Suddenly, O'Rourke pulled an illegal sharp U-turn, putting his car on the wrong side of the road, and began to drive in the incoming traffic lane.

Without slowing, O'Rourke was driving full speed ahead towards the police vehicle.

Just as it looked like the cars were going to crash head-on, the police pulled their vehicle up onto the gutter to avoid a collision.

But O'Rourke's victory only lasted two days, with police attending the house he lived at with his mother.

He made full admissions to police, and told them he took his mum's car because he was hungry and wanted to get 'some chips and a drink'.

He told police he made the U-turn after the sirens came on because he thought he was going to get 'boxed in'.

O'Rourke was represented by defence lawyer Jun Pepito in court, who noted that his mother was in court to support her son.

He said his client had only just moved to Gladstone, from Townsville, to be with his mother.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho noted that it was O'Rourke's first time before the court, and did not record a conviction.

However she did impose a 12-month probation period, and placed him on a two-year licence disqualification.

"Do not drive in that two years,” she said.

"Or you could lose it for up to five years... You're in adults court now.”