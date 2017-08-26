25°
Gladstone teen disqualified from driving for five years

Andrew Thorpe
| 26th Aug 2017 12:52 PM
COURT: Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book. Photo contributed.
COURT: Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book. Photo contributed.

A TEENAGER has been given one final chance to turn his life around by a Gladstone magistrate.

Ezeikeal Anthony Yowyeh, 19, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to plead guilty to a string of charges including drug possession, common assault, drink driving, and driving uninsured and unregistered - all relating to offending which took place over a period of seven months.

The court heard the assault case was not of a high order, given it had stemmed from an incident in which the defendant had rushed at a woman and scared her, causing her to step backwards quickly and injure her ankle.

But the most serious charges, given Yowyeh's history, were two charges of driving while disqualified by a court order.

The court heard one of the incidents involved Yowyeh driving while disqualified on February 5 - just two days after he was convicted for the same offence and further disqualified for two years.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townshend told the court her client had been a foster child and had never known his father.

She explained that at the age of 14 he had been living in a backyard shed and addicted to ice.

Over the past five years her client had rid himself of that addiction and become a supportive father, Ms Townshend said, though he remained a heavy user of cannabis.

She said her client had instructed her that most of his driving offences related to him driving motorbikes in the bush with his family.

In sentencing Yowyeh, Magistrate Melanie Ho spent considerable time balancing the various factors that needed to be taken into account before activating a suspended prison sentence, setting immediate parole, and imposing a tough three-year probation order.

"It's going to have the most difficult clause in there, which is you must abstain from drugs," she told the defendant.

"It's not an easy order for you today but that's the upshot of you walking out this door. We have given you multiple opportunities before, but the drugs have stopped you.

"There's only so far you can rely on your upbringing for an excuse."

Ms Ho also disqualified Yowyeh from holding a driver's licence for five years and nine months.

"This is the last opportunity," she said.

"Once you start serving actual terms of imprisonment, life gets a bit difficult."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

