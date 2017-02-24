32°
News

Gladstone teen, 14 wrangles monster python with bare hands

Sarah Barnham
| 24th Feb 2017 1:55 PM Updated: 2:13 PM
Oli Wardrope, 14 slid underneath the family car and pulled out a massive 2-metre long python.
Oli Wardrope, 14 slid underneath the family car and pulled out a massive 2-metre long python.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S not often you get hands on with a monster python.

At least not before 9am.

But this was the reality for 14-year-old Seventeen Seventy local Oli Wardrope, who just before heading off to school this morning was faced with the task of relocating a two-metre long python from underneath the family ute.

Teen, 14 grabs 2m python by the head
Teen, 14 grabs 2m python by the head

Calmly, Oli slid underneath the car, hands outstretched in front of his face ready to move quickly if needed.

The snake, which had its thick body wrapped around the undercarriage of the car, had no time to react as the teen sprung into action grabbing the python by its head.

"I got his head, I got his head, I got his head," he shouted.

DAD helps to handle snake after son, 14 pulls it from underneath the family car.
DAD helps to handle snake after son, 14 pulls it from underneath the family car.

Surely enough, Oli emerged from the bottom of the car with a firm grip on the python's head and body.

Watching on proudly, his dad (Chazza) stood with an open bag as his son dropped the huge reptile inside.

"That's my boy, been wrangling since he was five," Chazza said.

Gladstone Observer

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

'Absolute grub': Poo, toilet paper left at door of business

'Absolute grub': Poo, toilet paper left at door of business

A GLADSTONE business owner has never felt so disgusted in his life.

'Anything for jobs': Mayor wants major department in Gladstone

Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

"EVERYTHING and anything if it will create jobs for the region.”

'Unclaimed': Huge property company owes local man cash

TOUGH SLOG: Gladstone's much-loved seniors are being forced to re-locate, away from Gladstone.

MAJOR Australian property company wants to speak with Gladstone man.

Angler says Gladstone fishing 'leaves a lot to be desired'

NICE BARRA: Gladstone man Craig Holt is hooked on fishing in Rockhampton, not so much in our region.

"Gladstone is the place to leave from to catch fish...” he said

Local Partners

'Paint the Port': Artists of all ages invited to competition

Gladstone Ports Corporation to run art competition for all ages.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

'Naked steaming eyes': you will be screaming for more

ROCKING ON: The Screaming Jets will have the Gladstone crowd screaming for more when they perform on Saturday at Harvey Road Tavern from 8pm.

'Naked steaming eyes': global band arrives on Saturday

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

'LA LA Land? I only made it through 20 minutes.' Samuel L Jackson reveals his Oscars choices.

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

72 hours of things you can't miss in the Gladstone region

The Screaming Jets are making their way to Gladstone in 2017.

YOU CAN'T miss these things to do in the Gladstone region.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

Owners family is growing- MUST BE SOLD!

17 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 $335,000

You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the front door of this timelessly renovated Queenslander. This home exudes character, from the tongue and groove...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

Brand New Home

4 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Full turnkey package with ducted air conditioning throughout Media room Ensuite and built in robes to main bedroom Full length outdoor patio 6 x 6 mtr colorbond...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

NEWLEY RENOVATED, SHED, ENTERTAINERS DELITE!

4 Michel Place, Telina 4680

House 4 2 5 $420,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present to you 4 Michel Place, Telina. This beautiful home has had all the work done including a full renovation throughout, 7x6 powered...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

Owner Transferring Lucky You!!

25 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agent for this beautifully presented family home that is set high on a hillside allotment in South...

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

AFFORDABLE HOME COMPLETE WITH DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement. Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!