Gladstone teen, 14 wrangles monster python with bare hands

Oli Wardrope, 14 slid underneath the family car and pulled out a massive 2-metre long python.

IT'S not often you get hands on with a monster python.

At least not before 9am.

But this was the reality for 14-year-old Seventeen Seventy local Oli Wardrope, who just before heading off to school this morning was faced with the task of relocating a two-metre long python from underneath the family ute.

Teen, 14 grabs 2m python by the head

Calmly, Oli slid underneath the car, hands outstretched in front of his face ready to move quickly if needed.

The snake, which had its thick body wrapped around the undercarriage of the car, had no time to react as the teen sprung into action grabbing the python by its head.

"I got his head, I got his head, I got his head," he shouted.

DAD helps to handle snake after son, 14 pulls it from underneath the family car.

Surely enough, Oli emerged from the bottom of the car with a firm grip on the python's head and body.

Watching on proudly, his dad (Chazza) stood with an open bag as his son dropped the huge reptile inside.

"That's my boy, been wrangling since he was five," Chazza said.