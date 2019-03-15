Gladstone teams locked in for Bundy competition

NEW DIRECTION: Gladstone Wallabys' Kate Cunningham with a barnstorming run through the Tannum Seagals' defensive line last season.

NEW DIRECTION: Gladstone Wallabys' Kate Cunningham with a barnstorming run through the Tannum Seagals' defensive line last season. Matt Taylor GLA080918LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Women's rugby league will receive a boost this year with three Gladstone teams to compete in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition.

Tannum Sands Seagals, Wallabys and a combined Valleys/Roosters side will lace up the boots, joining BRL teams Past Brothers, The Waves and Hervey Bay in the six-team format.

There will be just as many finalists in the women's competition as the BRL men when the season starts on March 30.

Five teams will qualify for the finals after the BRL and Gladstone Rugby League competitions merged for this season last month.

The minor premiers, first on the ladder, will have a week off and face the winner of second and third (who battle in week one) in the second week for a spot in the grand final.

The loser of second and third will face the winner of fourth and fifth (who battle in week one) in the second round with the loser of fourth verses fifth eliminated.

The winner of that match will face the loser of the minor premier and either second or third on the ladder for the second spot in the decider in week three.

"We did it to make sure every club was still interested and still in contention heading into the final rounds," BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"There's nothing worse than getting to the final third of the season and teams have nothing to play for."

The draw has also been released for the competition, which sees 15 rounds of action.

All sides play each other three times with matches to be played in Gladstone in four venues and Bundaberg at Salter Oval and Brothers Sports Complex.

Hervey Bay will host at Eskdale Park and Stafford Park.

No team from Bundaberg or Hervey Bay will have to travel to Gladstone more than five times in the regular season.

For Gladstone sides, Tannum and Wallabys will be travelling to Bundaberg and Hervey Bay more than five times this season.

"Everyone is happy with the draw and both the GRL and BRL are pleased with how it works," Ireland said.

Ireland said teams would have monetary assistance provided for travel with more prize money available.