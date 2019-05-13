Gladstone teams likely to play in division's two and three

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-14 boys team split their record to two wins and two losses in the Central District Carnival played in Rockhampton.

It means Gladstone is closing in on a division two seed in the state championships later in the year.

The final CDC for the U14 and U12 boys and girls teams will be held in Hervey Bay from June 8-9.

Gladstone U14 coach Ashley Wilmot said goals were ticked off, but there was a lapse against Bundaberg - a 55-42 loss.

"We lost to Rockhampton by about 20 in the first CDC, but erased that margin to lose by two points,” he said.

"We didn't quite execute properly against Bundaberg, but I guess we achieved what we set out to achieve.”

Rahul Captain and captain Jake Dicton stood tall for Gladstone in what were different roles.

"They were two of the bigger kids and they played as guards,” Wilmot said.

"Mitch Dowling is a relative newcomer to basketball and he played some valuable minutes.”

Gladstone won against Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Gladstone's U14 girls have not won a game as yet, but came close against Bundaberg in 58-51 loss.

Cienna Jaavuo was outstanding with 35 points for Gladstone.

Gladstone's U12 boys beat Rocky Jets and Bundy and lost to Rocky Rockets and Emerald Charges while the girls were win-less.