Gladstone teams improved the longer round one went

STANDING TALL: Yaralla Falcons' Abbi Cooper stepped up in defence for the Gladstone open's team on the weekend. Matt Taylor GLA010518NETB

NETBALL: Gladstone did not return home with the chocolates, but the experience was invaluable from the first round of the Queensland Premier League competition.

Gladstone's open and under-17 teams lost all of their matches against Caloundra, Nambour and Sunshine Coast but U17 coach Kacie Crawford was proud of her Gladstone team.

"I think that the growth of the girls has been remarkable over the two games that they played," she said.

"The teams that we played against have been together for a period of time while we have only been together for short time."

Caloundra won 44-17 in game one, but Gladstone grew to push Nambour 45-34 in the second match.

"They certainly breed them tall down there," Crawford said in reference to the Sunshine Coast teams.

"Olivia Morgan at wing attack, captain Jessie Singh and Courtney Fitzsimmons were the stand-out players."

The Gladstone senior side pushed Caloundra and Sunny Coast to the brink of upset wins.

Veteran centre Melanie Dyball said there were learnings to be taken from the weekend as attention turned to round two in Rockhampton on June 8-9.

"The Nambour team was exceptional and all teams were great to play against," she said.

Dyball said there were a number of players who held their heads high throughout the two days.

"Olivia Whitla, Abbi Cooper and Keeley Dillon played well in our defence," Dyball said.

"They played really strong together and shut down a lot of the opposition team's attacking play."

Meanwhile Gladstone's Yasmin Ramsay played in the Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws' opening three wins in a perfect start to the Netball Queensland's Premier League.

Claws beat Nambour 37-26, the Sunshine Coast 46-19 and Caloundra 52-31.

Coach Zoe Seibold was very excited and said it was great for the girls to enjoy such a successful weekend after all the hard work they had invested in pre-season.

"I'm feeling pretty confident after those results," she said.

"We got the three wins - and quite comfortably too.

"The girls' commitment to each other on the court was phenomenal and the way they did look after the possession and really upped the ante in our defence strategies, which we've been working on, saw quite a few turnovers go our way."

The Claws' next game is in Rocky's CQUniversity on June 8-9.

With Pam McKay