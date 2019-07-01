Gladstone teams have earned respect at the 47th Battalion

HAPPY TEAMS: The Gladstone under-20 and U18 (inset) teams fought hard with one win each at the 47th Battalion held in Murgon on the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two Gladstone representative teams took away many learnings for the 47th Battalion held on the weekend at Murgon.

Gladstone's under-20 and U18 Raiders' teams recorded wins both against Queensland Outback on Sunday.

Dylan Johnson, Thomas Gaston, William Waia and James Cody all scored tries in the 26-8 win for the U20s while the younger Raiders did it easily - 24-4.

Deklin Huth, Blake O'Dwyer, Chase Gourley, Travis Wright and Lachlan Ghee all crossed the try line against Outback.

Gladstone U18 coach Steven Silvester said it took a while for his team to gel.

"It was not quite the plan and the boys lost narrowly to South Burnett Eagles (22-14) and we drew against Roma and District 12-all," Silvester said.

"We played really well on Sunday against Outback."

Silvester said there were some gutsy efforts from Lochlan Winston and Cameron Fitzsimmons while Lochlan James performed admirably at five-eighth.

"It was a good effort from all of the boys and they are a good group to coach," Silvester said.

Raiders' U20 mentor Chris "Butch" Bryson said the 18-4 loss against Rockhampton in game one didn't reflect his team's efforts.

"The team's defensive intensity in the first half against Rocky was impeccable," he said.

"Our preparation was good, but we couldn't finish off and in the second game against Roma and District we couldn't quite get there."

Bryson said the team camaraderie was great.

"We had a short preparation, but it was great to see the respect and the want to succeed was awesome," he said.

"If we could just tighten up our one percenters, then the results may have been different."

DAY 1

Under 18

GAME 1: Toowoomba Clydesdales 34 (James Heinrich 2, Brian-Adam Babington, Max Brady, Matthew Christensen, Connor Clement tries; Cory Haywood 5 goals) defeated Queensland Outback 0

GAME 2: Rockhampton Rustlers 34 (Seann Spreadborough 3, Rylee Carpenter, Jaiden Mann, Damian Russell, Tyreik Saltner-Garrett tries; Jacob Reid 2, Tristan Butcher goals) defeated Sunshine Coast Falcons 12 (Kaleb Carson, Bailey Paul tries; Callum Deering 2 goals)

GAME 3: South Burnett Eagles 22 (Ryley Drayton 2, Tyreece Gyemore, Harry Wilson tries; Ryley Drayton 3 goals) defeated Gladstone Raiders 14 (Lachlan Ghee, Blake O'Dwyer, Zane Robertson tries; Lochlan James goal)

GAME 4: Central Highlands 44 (Brayden Weise 2, Brodie Wilson 2, Tom Carlyon, Josh Milham, Nick Walters, Callum Wilson tries; Callum Wilson 5, Brayden Weise goals) defeated Roma and District 20 (Johannes Dickman 2, Troy Kirby, Harvey Wright tries; Billy Jackson, Ramon Mutch goals)

GAME 5: Sunshine Coast Falcons 24 (Evagelia Motu-Vialau, James Poole, Liam Smith, Chris Totoro tries; Callum Deering 4 goals) defeated Queensland Outback 4 (Steven Mitchell try)

GAME 6: Roma and District 12 (Damon Qualischefski 3 tries) defeated Gladstone Raiders 12 (Lochlan James, Jake Thompson tries; Lochlan James 2 goals)

GAME 7: Rockhampton Rustlers 10 (Jack Lawrence, Jaiden Mann tries; Jacob Reid goal) defeated Toowoomba Clydesdales 6 (James Heinrich try; Cory Haywood goal)

GAME 8: South Burnett Eagles 28 (Daron Bligh, Tyreece Gyemore, Jack Sullivan, Sonny Weazel tries; Ryley Drayton 3, Tyreece Gyemore goals) defeated Central Highlands 22 (Jarred Grant, Tyrell Hunter, Brayden Ross, Callum Wilson tries; Callum Wilson 3 goals)

Under 20

GAME 1: Rockhampton Rustlers 18 (Travis Field, Jake Petersen, Harlem Russell, Baye Simpson tries; Harlem Russell goal) defeated Gladstone Raiders 4 (Drew Jones try)

GAME 2: Bundaberg Bears 40 (Tyson Douglas 3, Layton Chambers 2, Sahlie Komndi, Jamie Morey tries; Layton Chambers 6 goals) defeated Roma and District 0

GAME 3: Toowoomba Clydesdales 22 (Zachariah Miles 2, Cody Byrne, Josh Fanning tries; Zachariah Miles 2, Dylan Crump goals) defeated Central Highlands 4 (Drew Russell try)

GAME 4: South Burnett Eagles 32 (Elwyn Fewquandie, Peter Langton, Kirby Rubesaame, Errol Simpson, Connor Sullivan, Barry Tapau-Fewquandie tries; Barry Tapau-Fewquandie 4 goals) defeated Queensland Outback 16 (Moiono Noa 2, Milan Hooper tries; Dwight Daley 2 goals)

GAME 5: Roma and District 16 (Christian Prince 2, Thomas Patch tries; Maverick Fisher 2 goals) defeated Gladstone Raiders 14 (Lewis Adams, Mason Collette, Jayden Hansen tries; Thomas Gaston goal)

GAME 6: Central Highlands 34 (Byron Gilmour, Marvin Huet, Bo King, Dan McNamara, James Ross, Jackson Slack tries; Dan McNamara 5 goals) defeated Queensland Outback 24 (Malik Luff 2, James Moller, Moiono Moller tries; Dwight Daley 4 goals)

GAME 7: Bundaberg Bears 22 (Tyson Miller 2, Livingstone Lingawa, Brendan Stewart tries; Layton Chambers 3 goals) defeated Rockhampton Rustlers 0

DAY 2

Under 18

Gladstone Raiders 24 d Outback 4

Under 20

Gladstone Raiders 26 d Outback 8