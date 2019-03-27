Gladstone teams face tricky soccer assignments on Saturday

Central's striker Garth Lawrie and Clinton's Mitch Innocend will be key players for their respective teams this Saturday night.

Central's striker Garth Lawrie and Clinton's Mitch Innocend will be key players for their respective teams this Saturday night. Matt Taylor GLA230319SOCC

SOCCER: While the reigning champions Clinton have not hit its straps, coach Brad O'Sullivan is confident his team's top form isn't too far away.

Clinton take on Cap Coast in a Football Central Queensland Premier League grand final re-match on Saturday at 7pm.

Cap Coast sit undefeated and on top of the ladder with three wins while Clinton has experienced the highs, lows and what-ifs in an indifferent start to the year.

Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan hopes the improvement in last week's second half against Central will continue. And it will need to be.

So far this season, Cap Coast have kicked eight goals and has conceded four while Clinton is in the red when it comes to goals for and against.

It has kicked two goals and gave away three. O'Sullivan hinted that a key player may return. "Hopefully Josh Noonan is back and he's been out for a while and is one of the best defenders going around," O'Sullivan said.

"We'll make a judgment on him this week."

Central play Nerimbera in Rocky 7pm on Saturday.