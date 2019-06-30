Menu
Clinton's Liam Jones last year.
Gladstone teams draw out no wins or losses

30th Jun 2019 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:25 PM
SOCCER: Two draws were the order for Gladstone teams Clinton and Central against Nerimbera and Bluebirds United respectively.

Clinton and Nerimbera produced no goals while Central and United kicked one goal at Sun Valley Oval.

Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan said it was one of those nights in Rockhampton.

"It was a frustrating night in the attacking third," he said.

"We had lots of possession, but struggled to put a piece of quality on the end of it.

"It wasn't for lack of effort, but just couldn't make it happen."

O'Sullivan was pleased how his defenders held firm.

"I was happy with the second clean sheet in a row and our whole backline had strong games," he said.

Liam Jones was adjudged best on pitch for Clinton.

The club showed its depth after Clinton's division two premier league side walloped Nerimbera 7-0.

Matt Varnes kicked four goals and Michael Stephen put through a pair.

Central's Garth Lawrie nailed his team's only goal.

Clinton has the bye this Saturday while Central are again at Sun Valley to Southside United on the same day.

