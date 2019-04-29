Gladstone teams display a depth of netball talent

BROAD EXPERIENCE: Action between Gladstone and Rocky's under-13 teams at the Representative Netball Red Rooster Carnival.

BROAD EXPERIENCE: Action between Gladstone and Rocky's under-13 teams at the Representative Netball Red Rooster Carnival. Rockhampton Netball Association

NETBALL: Jardine Park was packed over the weekend as 26 netball teams from Gladstone, Rockhampton, Biloela, Emerald and Cap Coast met for the first Representative Netball Red Rooster Carnival of the season.

For a lot of the young women playing in the Under 12-15 field, it was their first time playing representative level netball.

Gladstone's U14 and U12 coach Kacie Crawford said she was impressed with her teams.

"It was the U12s' first experience at representative level and I was pleasantly surprised and we had a few wins and a few losses," she said.

"It was a really good starting point."

Crawford said some of the better players in the U14 team were Hannah Elliott, Madyson Edgerton and Ainslie Holmes and Cara Corke, Ciarah Hawkins and Charley Girard in the U12 side.

Each age group had two divisions, development and state, and different age groups and divisions were put up against each other to broaden the playing experience.

Carnival spokeswoman Gisele Vaz De Miranda said because of the large number of debutantes, organisers opted to not have any presentations for winners of each age group and division.

"We wanted to get all of the rep teams ready for other events they will play at over the year," she said.

"Being the start of season, we are unsure where everyone is at with their skill levels within their division and age groups - that's why it was best not to have awards."

- With Jack Evans