Gladstone teacher's education trip to help students with disability

Gladstone State High School teacher Shelley Slade is travelling to the UK as part of a Department of Education vocational training team.Pictured in front of the schools wall depicting people with disabilities who went on to achieve great things. Mike Richards GLA140917TRAV

STUDENTS with a disability will benefit from an important educational trip.

Gladstone State High School deputy of inclusion Shelley Slade is part a group of Central Queensland educators who travelled to Liverpool in the United Kingdom for a vocational training experience today.

The trip is focused on educating Queensland teachers about inclusive culture in the classroom.

"Part of the reason I applied... is because Gladstone State High School has traditionally operated in quite an exclusive manner,” Ms Slade said, referring to the school's O Block for students with disabilities.

"I was very much challenged around the program that was offered.

"While the program offered was very good, it wasn't necessarily opening up the opportunity for students to engage with their same-age peers and students who didn't have a disability.”

The overseas training program mostly caters for people who teach students with disabilities, but also helps educators dealing with students with emotional issues, such as anxiety and behavioural problems.

The trip is supported Central Queensland district Rotary clubs, who provided funding for the group.

The team will blog about their experience to share with educators and Rotarians back in Australia throughout the trip. Upon their return, they will share their learning in various forums.

Team members are connecting with Rotarians in Liverpool to visit different high schools, universities and sensory schools to compare and contrast the Queensland educational experience with the UK system.

They will visit different high schools and universities, as well as sensory schools to investigate what the UK is doing to lead the inclusion agenda.

"We're also visiting universities to see how they're preparing their pre-service teachers to get an idea of how they will promote inclusion when they walk into the classroom on their first day,” Ms Slade said.

Successful applicants were chosen based on their work with students who have inclusive needs, English as a second language or students with learning difficulties.

"One of the main things I'm looking forward to most is spending some time in a school where they cater for visually impaired students,” Ms Slade said.

"We currently have a student at the school who is blind... and I'm really excited from the learning that will come through to help her grow through her last four years of schooling.”

Ms Slade aims to spread her knowledge about inclusive culture beyond Gladstone State High School to have more impact on the education sector throughout Central Queensland.

To follow the team's adventures visit their blog at https://rotary9570uk.wordpress.com/.