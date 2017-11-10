Teacher put on leave after child sexual abuse allegations

10.50am | THE Department of Education and Training has confirmed a Mt Larcom State School teacher was placed on a period of leave following the allegations of historic child sex incidents.

"As this issue is subject to an ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate at this time for the Department to comment on the nature of this process or any individual involved," a DET spokesperson said.

"Parties to any investigation are entitled to the application of natural justice and must be afforded the appropriate level of confidentiality, privacy and procedural fairness."

The Gladstone Police Child and Protection Branch has been contacted for comment.

A letter was sent out to parents and guardians of Mt Larcom State School students, informing them the teacher was put on leave. Mt Larcom State School

10.05am | A GLADSTONE Region teacher has been placed on leave after allegations of child sexual abuse were circulated online.

Yesterday Mt Larcom State School principal Pauline Porch sent a letter to parents and guardians addressing alleged historic child sex incidents. The claims do not relate to any current students.

The letter stated Ms Porch and the Assistant Regional Director had discussed the matter with the P&C, assuring them that student safety was the school's highest priority.

"I can advise that the member of staff to whom these historical allegations refer has commenced a period of leave," she wrote.

The child sex allegations brought to the school's attention were first shared on the Lost Boy of TSS Facebook page - a page that airs claims of abuse of students. The Lost Boy of TSS exposed the allegations on social media, claiming the teacher had not been arrested or stood down by the Department of Education yet.

"The small community of Mt Larcom shows the powerful, prestigious and elite Gold Coast Boys School how to deal with allegations of child sexual abuse demanding a former teacher of The Southport School be stood aside pending an investigation," the post said.

"The Southport School still remains silent with regards to the rape, molestation and abuse allegations by its former students whilst it only took three days for the community of Mt Larcom to take action.

"The Lost Boy of TSS is said to be humbled and forever grateful to the community of Mt Larcom."

Mt Larcom School principal, Pauline Porch told The Observer she was not able to make any comment at this stage.

The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.