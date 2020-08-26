Gladstone talent enters Triple J Unearthed High contest

Triple J Unearthed High 2020 entrant and Gladstone local Nicola Bradshaw said winning the competition would mean a lot for her musical career.

Triple J Unearthed High 2020 entrant and Gladstone local Nicola Bradshaw said winning the competition would mean a lot for her musical career.

WITH previous winners like Kian, George Alice and Hockey Dad, a homegrown talent has thrown her hat in the ring for Unearthed High 2020.

Year 12 Chanel College student Nicola Bradshaw has been playing music from an early age, performing in local competitions and talent showcases.

She plays three instruments including piano, guitar and ukulele, and cites Brisbane artist Mallrat as an inspiration.

Musical gusto runs in the Bradshaw family, with Nicola’s brother Hayden DJing and producing in Brisbane.

“Then my parents are there pushing me to do it,” she said.

Nicola’s brother helped write her first single ‘We’re thru’ which she uploaded to the Triple J Unearthed High website recently.

“I put the melody on top, sort of collaboration I suppose,” she said.

Nicola is a big musical theatre fan who listens to a lot of classic music as well, including Sara Bareilles’ musical theatre and pop songs.

The teenager said it would mean a lot for her to be crowned winner of Triple J Unearthed High 2020.

“Graduating this year, to get my name out there, it would be a big help in that department,” she said.

Nicola classifies her genre of music as indie-pop, leaning towards the electronic side and Triple J said she sounded like Cosmos Midnight and Young Franco among others.

Nicola said the latter would be her dream collaboration as she launched her career in the music industry.

You can listen to Nicola’s debut single ‘We’re thru’ here.