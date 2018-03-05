Gladstone t-shirt still worn with pride

Dell Darrach can still recall the day a Highland Chieftan commented about how interesting her unique 'City of Gladstone' t-shirt was.

"It was in 1996 and I was in Scotland for the gathering of the MaClean and Montgomery clans and the t-shirt attracted attention everywhere I went," she said.

The t-shirt bearing the City of Gladstone logo had been given to her as a gift by the then deputy Mayor, Dave Burns and Dell wore it proudly where ever she went.

Mrs Darrach's grandmother was a Montgomery and it was through this connection that she became fascinated with her Scottish heritage which lead to her making the trip to Scotland.

"William Ewart Gladstone was Scottish and I recall seeing a large painting of him in Glasgow's town hall," she said.

Mrs Darrach grew up in Gladstone and is enjoying her retirement here.

"I love Gladstone and wouldn't want to live anywhere else," she said.