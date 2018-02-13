Gladstone swelters through hottest February day in 28 years

GLADSTONE sweltered through its hottest February day in 28 years yesterday.

The temperature at the Gladstone Radar weather station peaked at 38.1 degrees, its hottest since 1990.

There's no sign of relief either, with temperatures forecast to be higher than 30 degrees every day for the rest of the week.

The sweltering heat has been felt throughout the state, prompting Climate Council to warn residents to stay cool.

"Summer may be drawing to a close, but there's no sign of extreme heat slowing down in the sunshine state, with temperatures so far exceeding up to 11 degrees above the February average," acting chief executive and head of research Dr Martin Rice said.

#Rolleston hit 42.7C today, its hottest February day since records began there in 1988. #Rockhampton reached 41.0C today, its hottest February day since 1969. #Gladstone Radar hit 38.1C, its hottest February day since 1990. #QldHeat — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 12, 2018

What to expect this week according to Bureau of Meteorology:

Today: Max 33 degrees

Tomorrow: Min 25 degrees, max 34 degrees

Thursday: Min 24 degrees, max 35 degrees

Friday: Min 25 degrees, max 31 degrees

Saturday: Min 24 degrees, max 31 degrees

Sunday: Min 23 degrees, max 33 degrees

Monday: Min 24 degrees, max 33 degrees