Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liana Wynne with Papika Jess Good Magic.
Liana Wynne with Papika Jess Good Magic. OzShotz Photography GLA200519HOR
Horses

Gladstone super three head over hoofs with awards

NICK KOSSATCH
by
20th May 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSEMANSHIP: Gladstone's Liana Wynne, Debbie Chapman and Anna Rose Chapman have arrived home with ribbons and trophies.

The trio competed in the Australian Miniature Horse Society 2019 National Championships in Tamworth.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Wynne lived up to her name with triumphs across several different categories.

Some of her results were National Supreme Champion Amateur Owner Foundation Exhibit, National Grand Champion Foundation Performance Horse, National Supreme Versatility Challenge Cup Award, National Reserve Grand Champion Small Horse Performance Exhibit and National Grand Champion Open Small Horse Colt Exhibit along with three other Grand National Awards.

Anna Rose Chapman won awards in the National Grand Champion Youth Newcomer/Learner aged 10-17 years, The National Grand Champion Performance aged 10-13 years, The National Grand Champion Performance Newcomer/Learner and Reserve National Champion Little Horse Performance.

Wynne was ecstatic with the results made more impressive because competition was against regions from highly-populated areas.

"This event saw 210 competitors throughout Australia who showed their miniature horses in all areas from Halter to Performance and from Youth to Adults," she said.

"Some events such as the Versatility Challenge Cup had 19 competitors vying for the top award.

"The Gladstone region held its head high taking out many of these major awards certainly against the larger city areas in all areas from Halter Classes to Performance and Versatility."

More Stories

australian miniature horse society horsemanship horses miniature horse
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics FLYNN voters sent a clear message to the major parties during this year's federal election, showing the biggest support for One Nation in Queensland.

    Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    premium_icon Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    Politics "Congratulations to Ken and good luck for the next three years."

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    premium_icon Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    News The motorist got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger