Gladstone super three head over hoofs with awards

HORSEMANSHIP: Gladstone's Liana Wynne, Debbie Chapman and Anna Rose Chapman have arrived home with ribbons and trophies.

The trio competed in the Australian Miniature Horse Society 2019 National Championships in Tamworth.

Wynne lived up to her name with triumphs across several different categories.

Some of her results were National Supreme Champion Amateur Owner Foundation Exhibit, National Grand Champion Foundation Performance Horse, National Supreme Versatility Challenge Cup Award, National Reserve Grand Champion Small Horse Performance Exhibit and National Grand Champion Open Small Horse Colt Exhibit along with three other Grand National Awards.

Anna Rose Chapman won awards in the National Grand Champion Youth Newcomer/Learner aged 10-17 years, The National Grand Champion Performance aged 10-13 years, The National Grand Champion Performance Newcomer/Learner and Reserve National Champion Little Horse Performance.

Wynne was ecstatic with the results made more impressive because competition was against regions from highly-populated areas.

"This event saw 210 competitors throughout Australia who showed their miniature horses in all areas from Halter to Performance and from Youth to Adults," she said.

"Some events such as the Versatility Challenge Cup had 19 competitors vying for the top award.

"The Gladstone region held its head high taking out many of these major awards certainly against the larger city areas in all areas from Halter Classes to Performance and Versatility."