26°
News

Gladstone students to make like onions on stage

Sarah Barnham
| 7th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
EXCITED: Ziggy Page, 9, from Gladstone West State School, getting ready to audition.
EXCITED: Ziggy Page, 9, from Gladstone West State School, getting ready to audition. Chris Lees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE students will have to showcase their many layers of acting expertise on stage to pull off Shrek's onion-like personality for the second round of auditions for the school-based program, Shrek, The Musical, next week.

The second round will take place following the first round of auditions at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Sunday, which saw a swamp of Gladstone region students dressed in green take the stage to try out for the role of their favourite characters from an all-time favourite film, Shrek.

Like a scene from Hollywood, a sense of excitement buzzing in the air had students chattering excitedly among themselves as they waited their turn.

Gladstone Region Councillor and musical props coordinator Cindi Bush said the production team would be assessing vocals, acting ability and dance experience of those auditioning.

"Youngsters who are short-listed for minor and lead roles will be called back for another round of auditions next Sunday, same time same place,” Cr Bush said.

MORE | News

>> The biggest Gladstone Show yet

>> State school's students outperform rest of Queensland

Musical director Josh Kearney said he was nervous yet very excited for Sunday's auditions.

"My involvement with the Combined Schools Musical dates back to Oliver in 2009 as a Year 11 student who was part of the backstage crew,” Mr Kearney said.

"I have slowly worked my way up the ladder and was Assistant Stage Manager for the 2016 Combined Schools Musical, The Addams Family.

"The role of director for Shrek, The Musical is an honour and privilege. I'm part of a great team and can't wait to see what talent we uncover on Sunday.”

Mr Kearney said the production would mark 20 years for the region's Combined School Musicals.

"It's going to be the biggest and greenest yet. Shrek, The Musical is the perfect choice for the Combined Schools Musical and kids and adults alike will fall in love all over again with the famous characters of Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and even the pint-sized, Lord Farquaard,” he said.

GECC general manager and producer Carly Quinn said about three-months' worth of preparations had gone into costumes props and production of the musical.

"Our set builder and costume designer have been hard at work building sets for multiple scenes and over 100 costumes,” she said.

"Soon we will have around 70 student cast members who will rehearse twice a week for about 20 weeks.

You may also be interested in:

BREAKING: Huge inflatable playground opening in Gladstone

SEVERE: BoM expects damaging weather for region

"Then a volunteer crew of up to 15 will join the professional crew at the GECC for three weeks of bump in, rehearsals and performances.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Ms Quinn said the 20-year-old program was aimed at providing real opportunities for students to engage in a professional produced musical theatre production.

"They get to work in the theatre with experienced, highly skilled professionals, honing their talents and becoming stage ready. Many students have come through this program and gone on to have very successful careers in the arts,” she said.

While Ms Quinn said they couldn't give away too many secrets on what goes on behind the set, she said the musical would be one of the "most visually appealing performances” that the stage has seen for a while, and guaranteed "lots of good hearty belly laughs”.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone entertainment convention centre shrek the musical

Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

'Unfair' tax benefits for a Calliope workers camp built for Gladstone's LNG boom have again struck a chord, this time with a Queensland Senator.

Foul-mouthed man aggressive with daughter, punches woman in head

Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.

Gladstone man bad-mouths police officers, served parole sentence.

Council announces erosion repairs at BITS shoreline

Wild Cattle Creek before the erosion began.

Works to restore shoreline at Wild Cattle Creek will begin tomorrow.

Youth Council offers young residents chance to set sail

The Young Endeavour in the Gladstone Marina. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Chance to take part in Young Endeavour Youth Development program.

Local Partners

Students focus on keeping Great Barrier Reef healthy

Reef Guardian Schools brainstorm solutions to reef threat.

Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Cr Desley O'Grady is disappointed at theft and vandalism of plants in the Gladstone CBD. Buckets currently replace missing plants in one of the locations.

Vandalism and theft at Goondoon St project costing ratepayers.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $439,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week