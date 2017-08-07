Gladstone students to make like onions on stage

GLADSTONE students will have to showcase their many layers of acting expertise on stage to pull off Shrek's onion-like personality for the second round of auditions for the school-based program, Shrek, The Musical, next week.

The second round will take place following the first round of auditions at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Sunday, which saw a swamp of Gladstone region students dressed in green take the stage to try out for the role of their favourite characters from an all-time favourite film, Shrek.

Like a scene from Hollywood, a sense of excitement buzzing in the air had students chattering excitedly among themselves as they waited their turn.

Gladstone Region Councillor and musical props coordinator Cindi Bush said the production team would be assessing vocals, acting ability and dance experience of those auditioning.

"Youngsters who are short-listed for minor and lead roles will be called back for another round of auditions next Sunday, same time same place,” Cr Bush said.

Musical director Josh Kearney said he was nervous yet very excited for Sunday's auditions.

"My involvement with the Combined Schools Musical dates back to Oliver in 2009 as a Year 11 student who was part of the backstage crew,” Mr Kearney said.

"I have slowly worked my way up the ladder and was Assistant Stage Manager for the 2016 Combined Schools Musical, The Addams Family.

"The role of director for Shrek, The Musical is an honour and privilege. I'm part of a great team and can't wait to see what talent we uncover on Sunday.”

Mr Kearney said the production would mark 20 years for the region's Combined School Musicals.

"It's going to be the biggest and greenest yet. Shrek, The Musical is the perfect choice for the Combined Schools Musical and kids and adults alike will fall in love all over again with the famous characters of Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and even the pint-sized, Lord Farquaard,” he said.

GECC general manager and producer Carly Quinn said about three-months' worth of preparations had gone into costumes props and production of the musical.

"Our set builder and costume designer have been hard at work building sets for multiple scenes and over 100 costumes,” she said.

"Soon we will have around 70 student cast members who will rehearse twice a week for about 20 weeks.

"Then a volunteer crew of up to 15 will join the professional crew at the GECC for three weeks of bump in, rehearsals and performances.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Ms Quinn said the 20-year-old program was aimed at providing real opportunities for students to engage in a professional produced musical theatre production.

"They get to work in the theatre with experienced, highly skilled professionals, honing their talents and becoming stage ready. Many students have come through this program and gone on to have very successful careers in the arts,” she said.

While Ms Quinn said they couldn't give away too many secrets on what goes on behind the set, she said the musical would be one of the "most visually appealing performances” that the stage has seen for a while, and guaranteed "lots of good hearty belly laughs”.