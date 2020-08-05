Gladstone students skip into national record books

Tannum Stands state school students practising their skipping skills while raising money for Jump Rope for Heart. The school is the top fundraiser nationally this year with more than $28,000.

STUDENTS of Tannum Sands State School have skipped up a storm, currently holding the national record as Jump Rope for Heart fundraisers this year with more than $28,000 raised.

Between them, 270 students have skipped for a massive 950 hours plus, equivalent to 40 whole days, for the Heart Foundation.

This week marks the culmination of a six week program, with a jump off day where kids can display their skills and celebrate their current title.

Principal John Adie said Jump Rope for Heart encouraged kids to have a positive attitude towards exercise, healthy eating, and heart health, while raising funds to fight heart disease.

“Our goal was for students to have fun keeping healthy and active and we set a goal of completing 1000 hours of skipping for our school,” he said.

“We set a modest fundraising total, but our community has really decided this was an important cause, so we couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”

Such was the way the students embraced the challenge, many kids gave up their lunch breaks to keep skipping.

“Our sports captains have really stepped up, giving up their lunch breaks to support the program and encourage other kids to log skipping hours,” Mr Adie said.

“The students have had a lot of fun skipping and learning tricks, but this has also highlighted for them why we should look after our hearts.”

Heart Foundation Queensland CEO Stephen Vines said it was wonderful how the students took to the challenge and skipped their way to national success.

“The Gladstone school has raised more than $28,000 since students started skipping for healthier hearts in the June-July holidays, making it the highest fundraising school nationally so far this year,” he said.

“This is an amazing feat. We are extremely grateful for Tannum Sands State School’s support of our Jump Rope program, and hope students enjoy showcasing their new skills.”

Mr Vines said the students quickly learned what their fundraising efforts contributed to.

“As these students discovered, Jump Rope for Heart is lots of fun and great exercise, but it also helps the Heart Foundation in its important work funding lifesaving research and health projects,” he said.

This year has posed some challenges for the popular Jump Rope for Heart program, Mr Vines said, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting schools across the country.

“In response, we have developed new ways to engage with teachers, kids, and parents, including some terrific online videos about skipping and heart health,” he said.

Since 1983, schools participating in Jump Rope for Heart have raised more than $104 million to help fight heart disease – Australia’s single biggest killer.

Teachers who are interested in registering their school for Jump Rope for Heart can sign up on the Jump Rope for Heart website.

