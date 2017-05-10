Gladstone students say goodbye to paper NAPLAN tests

STUDENTS in Years, 3, 5, 7 and 9 across Gladstone are among the 1.1 million Australian kids taking part in NAPLAN testing this week.

Now in its 10th year, the test is designed to assess how well students are retaining literacy and numeracy information from the regular curriculum.

Trinity College principal Trish Hodgson said the test was a useful way for educators to track individual students' progress from year to year.

"You have to deal with any data intelligently and NAPLAN's no different to that,” she said.

"If we find a child that struggles in a particular aspect, NAPLAN can be a flag and we can tailor a program to them.

"There always interesting peaks in it as well, where we can say 'that (subject) is a strength in our curriculum'.”

Year 9 student Riley Barton said students didn't need to be stressed about the test because "it's not going to decide who you're going to be”.

NAPLAN testing began on Tuesday and will end today.

This will be the final year the tests are conducted on paper, before the system moves online next year.

"It's a win-win,” Ms Hodgson said.

"Our kids are all about digital, the way they work these days.

"I think the turnaround time on that feedback and the results will be super fast online.”