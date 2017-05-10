22°
News

Gladstone students say goodbye to paper NAPLAN tests

Andrew Thorpe
| 10th May 2017 8:06 PM
READY: Trinity College students Mack Geiger, 12, Taylah Ferguson, 12, Mana Ridden, 14, and Riley Barton, 14, prepare for NAPLAN.
READY: Trinity College students Mack Geiger, 12, Taylah Ferguson, 12, Mana Ridden, 14, and Riley Barton, 14, prepare for NAPLAN. Paul Braven GLA090517NAPLAN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STUDENTS in Years, 3, 5, 7 and 9 across Gladstone are among the 1.1 million Australian kids taking part in NAPLAN testing this week.

Now in its 10th year, the test is designed to assess how well students are retaining literacy and numeracy information from the regular curriculum.

Trinity College principal Trish Hodgson said the test was a useful way for educators to track individual students' progress from year to year.

"You have to deal with any data intelligently and NAPLAN's no different to that,” she said.

"If we find a child that struggles in a particular aspect, NAPLAN can be a flag and we can tailor a program to them.

"There always interesting peaks in it as well, where we can say 'that (subject) is a strength in our curriculum'.”

Year 9 student Riley Barton said students didn't need to be stressed about the test because "it's not going to decide who you're going to be”.

NAPLAN testing began on Tuesday and will end today.

This will be the final year the tests are conducted on paper, before the system moves online next year.

"It's a win-win,” Ms Hodgson said.

"Our kids are all about digital, the way they work these days.

"I think the turnaround time on that feedback and the results will be super fast online.”

Gladstone Observer

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

REVEALED: Gonski funding for Gladstone schools

REVEALED: Gonski funding for Gladstone schools

How much each school is getting - and how much that will change.

Gladstone builders thrive in new housing relief after downturn

Absolute Homes has built 13 homes this year.

Why Gladstone Council is drug testing our sewage

AREA OF CONCERN: Gladstone has been identified as a problem area for drug usage.

Gladstone identified as area of concern for drug use.

Smart bank officially opens new doors

NEW ANZ OPENING: Branch manager Ryan Crawford and the team in the new centre.

ANZ moves branch to Herbert St.

Local Partners

Funding boost for families offers wide range of support

Support for victims of domestic violence in Gladstone boosted to the tune of $1.1 million.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Innovation key for more volunteers

Gladstone BMX Canteen volunteer's Kristy Robertson, Renae Innes and Janice Crow.

National Volunteer Week on soon

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $190,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME WITH A POOL!

12 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $450,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 12 SANCTUARY PLACE to the market! You will love the open plan design, this family friendly home has to offer. ...

Property frenzy as bargain hunters snap up Gladstone homes

SOLD: Gladstone's property market is showing signs of recovery.

Positive signs emerging for Gladstone's property market.

Report shows drop in Gladstone vacancy rates

Catalina Heights offers residents a beautiful lifestyle in close distance to the Gladstone CBD. Photo Contributed: Gladstone Ray White.

Vacancy rates and days houses are on the market are dropping.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!