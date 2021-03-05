Gladstone students enjoy CQUni ‘O’ week on campus

Central Queensland University Gladstone campus saw more than 70 students enjoying its orientation week activities this week.

Central Queensland University Gladstone campus saw more than 70 students enjoying its orientation week activities this week.

Gladstone students got their first taste of adult academia this week when they celebrated orientation or ‘O’ week at Central Queensland University.

Social activities, on-campus and online information sessions were enjoyed by more than 70 students, ahead of knuckling down for term 1 studies.

The top five Gladstone region courses at CQ University for term 1 are Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Education (Secondary), Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Business.

For the first CQUniversity on-campus orientation in 12 months due to COVID, students could tailor their ‘O’ week experience by combining Gladstone campus and online activities.

On-campus introduction and social activities were held across the university footprint, including campus tours, live music, games, market stalls, giveaways, photo booths and food.

Students viewed essential sessions through the Orientation TV platform and could also opt-in to participate in several online ‘Boost’ sessions to connect them with information and initiatives that will help them to enhance their individual study journey and university experience.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-President for the Wide Bay Burnett Luke Sinclair.

Associate Vice-President of CQUniversity Gladstone region, Luke Sinclair said university staff were looking forward to students returning to campus in 2021.

“The COVID situation in 2020 forced universities to transition their delivery to online for much of last year,” he said.

“It is great that we will soon start to experience a more normal life on campus.

“For us at CQUniversity, this essentially means we are going back to our pre-pandemic delivery model that includes both on-campus and online delivery (depending on the unit and course of study a student is enrolled in).”

To ensure the safety and protect the health an wellbeing of all students and staff, CQUniversity has implemented COVID safe procedures.

“We will manage the return to campus in 2021 in COVID safe way with classes scheduled in rooms to accommodate social distancing wherever possible, and extra hygiene resources such as hand sanitiser and wipes available around campus,” Mr Sinclair said.

Across the entire university footprint, student numbers are up by around 30 per cent on 2020.

Nursing, paramedic science, medical science, IT and business are the most in demand undergraduate courses across the entire regional footprint.

The serious study begins for thousands of new and returning students when term 1 officially begins on March 8.

